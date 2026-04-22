DILG: 1.49M households gain safe water access

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said more than 1.49 million households nationwide now have access to clean and potable water through its Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig sa Lahat (SALINTUBIG) program.
The initiative, a key pro-poor program, delivers community-based water systems to areas with high poverty incidence, frequent water-borne diseases, and limited access to safe water. It supports the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 6 on clean water and sanitation.
To date, 2,821 water supply subprojects have been completed, benefiting around 7.45 million individuals. The program has also enabled 340 municipalities and 1,123 barangays to graduate from waterless status.
In Jamindan, an upgraded water system and a 1,200-cubic-meter-per-day ultrafiltration plant have improved water access for residents.
“Bawas na ang gastos sa tubig, at may mas maraming oras na rin ang mga tao para makapagpokus sa trabaho,” said a local resident.
In San Isidro, a Level III potable water system now supplies a municipal water refilling station, providing a more accessible and affordable source of water for the community.
The DILG, through its Office of Project Development Services, continues to monitor completed projects and assist local government units to ensure sustainability and reliability of water systems.
Officials said the program helps ease the burden on families, allowing more time for work, education, and other daily activities while improving public health outcomes.