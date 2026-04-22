DILG: 1.49M households gain safe water access

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said more than 1.49 million households nationwide now have access to clean and potable water through its Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig sa Lahat (SALINTUBIG) program.

The initiative, a key pro-poor program, delivers community-based water systems to areas with high poverty incidence, frequent water-borne diseases, and limited access to safe water. It supports the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 6 on clean water and sanitation.