DILG tracks P57.87-B LGU projects under tighter monitoring

The Department of the Interior and Local Government is closely monitoring more than P57 billion worth of development projects funded under the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) through a three-level accountability system aimed at ensuring efficient use of public funds.
For 2026, the Marcos administration allocated a record P57.87 billion for the LGSF to support local government units in delivering priority infrastructure and essential services, particularly projects beyond their financial capacity.
At the center of the monitoring effort is the SubayBAYAN portal, a real-time online platform where local governments enroll projects for public tracking. This is supported by the Project Implementation, Monitoring, and Evaluation system, which flags high-risk projects and helps address delays or implementation gaps. In 2025, at least 161 projects underwent assessment under the system.
On the ground, Local Project Monitoring Committees in various LGUs oversee implementation, compliance, and responsiveness to community needs. A third layer of oversight comes from Third-Party Monitoring, in partnership with civil society organizations, which has tracked 933 local infrastructure projects worth P5.8 billion.
The agency said it continues to strengthen local government capability by providing tools and training for more resilient, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure governance.
Officials said the impact of these projects is already being felt in communities.
In Barangay Canidkid, Montevista, Davao de Oro, a newly completed concrete road has improved mobility for residents.
“Nagpasalamat mi og dako ani kay karon natagaan na jud mi og maayo nga kalsada… na semento na dili nami mag lisod (We are very grateful for this project. We now have a paved road that makes life much easier.),” said a habal-habal driver.
In Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte, the expansion of a Level III water supply system has eased access to water for residents of two barangays.
“Sa una magbaklay mi magkabo ug tubig nga pila ka oras ang antuson. Karun naa na gyud sa among tugkaran (Before, we walked for hours just to fetch water. Now, it is finally in our own yard.),” a resident said.
The DILG reaffirmed its commitment to help local governments deliver high-impact projects, stressing that improved services at the community level contribute to national development.