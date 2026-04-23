DILG tracks P57.87-B LGU projects under tighter monitoring

The agency said it continues to strengthen local government capability by providing tools and training for more resilient, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure governance.

Officials said the impact of these projects is already being felt in communities.

In Barangay Canidkid, Montevista, Davao de Oro, a newly completed concrete road has improved mobility for residents.

“Nagpasalamat mi og dako ani kay karon natagaan na jud mi og maayo nga kalsada… na semento na dili nami mag lisod (We are very grateful for this project. We now have a paved road that makes life much easier.),” said a habal-habal driver.

In Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte, the expansion of a Level III water supply system has eased access to water for residents of two barangays.

“Sa una magbaklay mi magkabo ug tubig nga pila ka oras ang antuson. Karun naa na gyud sa among tugkaran (Before, we walked for hours just to fetch water. Now, it is finally in our own yard.),” a resident said.

The DILG reaffirmed its commitment to help local governments deliver high-impact projects, stressing that improved services at the community level contribute to national development.