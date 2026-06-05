‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor dies in Los Angeles stabbing; suspect held after 911 confession call

There are days in Los Angeles when even tragedy feels strangely procedural. Logged, dispatched, and filed before the city has finished its first coffee. But what unfolded in Tarzana on Wednesday night carried a grim clarity that resisted euphemism.
James Handy, a veteran Hollywood actor known for steady supporting roles across film and television, was discovered gravely injured outside his residence in Los Angeles, a scene that would soon shift from emergency response to homicide investigation.
According to police accounts, the chain of events began not with discovery, but with a call. Emergency services were alerted after a man contacted dispatchers reporting disturbance at a home in the neighborhood. In that call, the voice on the line did not ask for help in the conventional sense. Instead, it offered confession.
“I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” the caller said, according to audio later reviewed by authorities.
When officers arrived, they found Handy unresponsive in the yard with a stab wound to the chest. Paramedics transported him to hospital, where he was later declared dead.
Investigators identified the suspect as Michael Gledhill, 44, who is the son of Handy’s partner. He was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $2 million.
Police activity quickly expanded across the quiet residential block. Streets were cordoned off, and officers conducted door-to-door checks as the scene transitioned from domestic address to active crime site.
What makes the case particularly disquieting is not only its violence, but its immediacy. As though the act and its admission were inseparable.
Handy’s career, while never centered in celebrity orbit, stretched across decades of steady work in American film and television. He appeared in titles including Jumanji, Arachnophobia, Unbreakable, and Logan, as well as series such as NYPD Blue, Alias, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Criminal Minds. His final screen credit came with Top Gun: Maverick in 2023.
In the background of the investigation, authorities continue to process the unusual nature of the initial emergency call — half confession, half invocation, and entirely at odds with the residential setting it came from.
No motive has been publicly established. No narrative has settled into place.