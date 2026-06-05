‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor dies in Los Angeles stabbing; suspect held after 911 confession call

There are days in Los Angeles when even tragedy feels strangely procedural. Logged, dispatched, and filed before the city has finished its first coffee. But what unfolded in Tarzana on Wednesday night carried a grim clarity that resisted euphemism.

James Handy, a veteran Hollywood actor known for steady supporting roles across film and television, was discovered gravely injured outside his residence in Los Angeles, a scene that would soon shift from emergency response to homicide investigation.

According to police accounts, the chain of events began not with discovery, but with a call. Emergency services were alerted after a man contacted dispatchers reporting disturbance at a home in the neighborhood. In that call, the voice on the line did not ask for help in the conventional sense. Instead, it offered confession.

“I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” the caller said, according to audio later reviewed by authorities.