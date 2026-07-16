House private prosecutor Atty. Lorna Kapunan shrugged off the notion that the public, particularly on social media, were in favor of Vice President Sara Duterte throughout the impeachment trial noting that such sentiments merely came from trolls and individuals that spread fake news on online platforms.

Kapunan said that the hundreds to thousands of trolls on social media were merely a “sign of desperation,” stating that opposing parties to the impeachment may be frustrated with the developments of the proceedings given the fact that some have resorted to personal attacks against the prosecutors.

The veteran lawyer urged the public to remain vigilant and to properly discern whether the information they were seeing was factual and evidence-based before believing the same.