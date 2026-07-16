House private prosecutor Atty. Lorna Kapunan shrugged off the notion that the public, particularly on social media, were in favor of Vice President Sara Duterte throughout the impeachment trial noting that such sentiments merely came from trolls and individuals that spread fake news on online platforms.
Kapunan said that the hundreds to thousands of trolls on social media were merely a “sign of desperation,” stating that opposing parties to the impeachment may be frustrated with the developments of the proceedings given the fact that some have resorted to personal attacks against the prosecutors.
The veteran lawyer urged the public to remain vigilant and to properly discern whether the information they were seeing was factual and evidence-based before believing the same.
“So let us not believe that the public sentiment is in favor of defense, is in favor of corruption, is in favor of misuse of public funds…we are talking about accountability. If you are saying that they are winning on social media, that is not true,” she said.
In addition to her message to the public, Kapunan also called on the media to “self-regulate” when it came to storytelling and to focus less on fake news that was promulgated through troll campaigns.
She stressed that news media was crucial to combatting disinformation in the public sphere and that such responsibility and trust must not be distorted.
No effect
Speaking on the matter, House Deputy Speaker Rep. Paolo Ortega said that they were used to being clowned online and that he was no longer affected.
Ortega said that he had since learned to laugh off such insults and personal attacks over time.
“Of course that’s their job, they’re paid to make fake news, they are paid to comment painful words,” he said.
“But like I said, the results of our individual and collective studies have been different and nothing can beat the truth. That’s been my basis,” he added.