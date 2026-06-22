VP counsel owned prosec ‘fake news’

“That is not true; I charge it to fake news, and the people should become very cautious now in watching social media. We should be careful in deciphering what is correct and what is false,” she said during a press briefing at the Senate.

“Of course, I am cautious that I am representing the interest of the sovereign Filipino people; I would not allow the fight of the Filipino people to be ‘eaten alive simply,’” she added in vernacular.

Numerous reports have been published regarding the first day of the pre-trial conference, which was held on 18 June. Given the closed-door nature of the process, much of the information shared has been through members of the prosecution and defense teams.

Caught flat-footed

However, the report the lawmaker was referring to stated that Sheila Sison, the lead counsel for Duterte’s camp, had taken control of the first official meeting between the two parties.