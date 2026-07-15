The Vios One-Make Race entries ran on an E20 bioethanol blend, while the Tamaraw One-Make Race vehicles used a B5 coco-biodiesel blend.

TMP said the initiative supports its multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels while boosting demand for locally produced sugarcane and coconut feedstocks.

The company added that around three-fourths of Toyota and Lexus gasoline models sold locally are already compatible with E20 fuel, while all Toyota diesel vehicles can use B5 biodiesel.

"Using biofuels matters because first, it helps make our fuel supply more stable. If we can produce more of what we need locally, we are less affected by problems happening far away. Second, it supports our farmers. By using more coconut-based fuel, we create more demand for what they produce," TMP President Masando Hashimoto said.

On the track, Red Diwa emerged as the overall leader of the Super Sporting Class after Race Weekend 2, while Bern Zaragoza led the Sporting Class standings and Iñigo Anton topped the Tamaraw Class.

Among the winners during the weekend were Paolo Ang in the Legacy Class Sprint Races, Red Diwa, Maila Alivia, and Michael Bryan Co in the Super Sporting Class, Mike Santos, Luigi Co, and Bern Zaragoza in the Sporting Class, and Iñigo Anton and Russel Reyes in the Tamaraw Class.

The TGR Philippine Cup will resume with Race Weekend 3 at the Batangas Racing Circuit from 13 to 15 August, followed by the season finale at Clark International Speedway from 10 to 12 September.