Once authorities declared the premises safe, students evacuated to designated reunification zones.

"This fight is not DepEd's fight alone; it is a challenge we must face together. We rely on the active support of our parents, families, communities, local governments, and our partners across all levels of government to ensure our schools remain safe havens," Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

The drills come weeks after a fatal school shooting in Tacloban City prompted DepEd to review its safety measures and accelerate efforts to improve preparedness against campus violence.

DepEd said the summit brought together representatives from national government agencies, local government units, law enforcement, civil society organizations and private sector partners to coordinate school safety strategies under a "whole-of-community" approach.

"We can no longer allow security threats to place the lives of our learners in harm's way," Angara said. "Mahalaga na handa tayo sa pagharap sa anumang banta. Dapat ay wala nang pamilyang muling magluluksa dahil sa trahedya sa paaralan."

Breakout sessions during the summit focused on contingency planning for active attacks, psychological first aid, learner protection, cyber safety and funding mechanisms for campus security improvements, including the installation of closed-circuit television cameras and other safety equipment through the Special Education Fund and the Adopt-a-School Program.

DepEd said the initiative is anchored on DepEd Order No. 006, series of 2026, which consolidated existing learner protection and school safety policies into a unified framework for preventing and responding to security threats.