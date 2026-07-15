Beyond passenger convenience, Cebu Pacific said Starlink will also improve communication among flight crews and operations teams, supporting more efficient airline operations through enhanced connectivity.

The move is part of Cebu Pacific’s broader push toward digital innovation as it continues to expand its fleet and strengthen its position as one of the region’s largest low-cost carriers.

The airline is joining other carriers under Indigo Partners, including Frontier in the United States, Wizz Air in Europe, Volaris in Mexico, and JetSMART in South America, in deploying Starlink across more than 1,000 aircraft. The initiative is expected to become one of the largest global rollouts of next-generation inflight connectivity.

“Starlink will provide our portfolio airlines with reliable, high-speed connectivity, further enhancing the customer experience of flying on Wizz, Frontier, Volaris, JetSMART and Cebu Pacific,” said Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners.

Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said the introduction of Starlink supports the airline’s goal of providing a better travel experience while keeping air travel accessible.

"Introducing Starlink marks another important step in delivering a better travel experience for every Juan," Lao said.

"Reliable, high-speed connectivity has become an expectation for today's travelers, and we're excited to bring that experience to our guests. Whether they're staying in touch with loved ones, catching up on work, or enjoying their favorite content, Starlink will allow them to stay connected throughout their journey while Cebu Pacific remains true to our commitment to making air travel accessible and affordable," he added.