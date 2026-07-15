The senator believes the objective of the investigation is clear—to gradually deplete the Senate. This comes after two minority senators were detained: Senator Jinggoy Estrada for plunder charges in connection with an anomalous flood control project, and Senator Rodante Marcoleta, also for plunder charges due to an undeclared election fund.

“Binabawasan talaga kami, iniisa-isa (We are really being reduced, singled out one by one)," the Senator-Judge added.

His sister, Senator-Judge Pia Cayetano, also could not help but speak with intense emotion to condemn the NBI's actions.

“I am bothered, there is no jurisdiction in the world that allows a judge to be pressured and intimidated... Don't we want a better country for our children?" she said.

“Why would you allow a director who is just called to be a witness next week, brag that he's going to investigate... I am upset to hear this. And I will stand up for each and everyone of you, I don't care what side you are on, I will stand up for you if somebody tries to intimidate you,” she added.