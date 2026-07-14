The rumors intensified after Antonoff attended the wedding of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce in New York, where he was accompanied by his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, while Qualley was absent.

Qualley's representative, however, swiftly dismissed the claims.

In a statement released on July 10, the actress' spokesperson called the reports "categorically untrue," denying allegations of trust issues or infidelity and emphasizing that the couple remains committed to one another.

The representative also urged the public to respect the couple's privacy, noting that anonymous sources commenting on their marriage were not people close to them.

Despite the denial, People published another report on July 13, claiming that Qualley has been concentrating on her career as speculation surrounding her personal life continues.

According to the publication's source, the actress remains deeply passionate about acting and is looking ahead to upcoming projects after spending years building her career.

Antonoff has not publicly addressed the rumors.

For now, both continue to focus on their respective careers. Antonoff is preparing to hit the road with his band, Bleachers, while Qualley is in pre-production for the upcoming remake of the 1981 psychological horror film Possession.

Qualley has earned critical acclaim for her performances in The Substance, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Netflix's Maid.

Antonoff, meanwhile, has built a reputation as one of contemporary music's most influential producers. In addition to leading Bleachers, he has collaborated with artists including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Troye Sivan, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2021, announced their engagement in 2022, and exchanged vows in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony in New Jersey in August 2023.