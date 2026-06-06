Poston sizzles late, posts 1-stroke lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) — JT Poston birdied six of the first eight holes and made two clutch putts late to grab a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the PGA Tour Memorial tournament.
Poston fired a seven-under par 65 to overtake fellow American Ryan Gerard, finishing on nine-under 135 after 36 holes in the event, hosted by legend Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.
“I was hitting my irons well and controlling them well and made a ton of putts, which was nice to see,” Poston said.
“It helps to get off to a great start, making birdies early and seeing a few putts go in, makes it easier to be patient, feel like you don’t have to press.”
Poston, who turned 33 on Monday, seeks his fourth PGA title, his first since the 2024 Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.
Poston opened with a 22-foot birdie putt and followed with a 20-footer at the second hole, sank a three-foot birdie putt at the par-three fourth and a 16-footer to birdie the par-five fifth.
After a bogey at the sixth, Poston answered with birdies from just inside 17 feet at the par-five seventh and 11 feet at the par-three eighth.
“When it’s blowing out there, it’s tricky,” Poston said.
“The targets are getting smaller and smaller where you’ve got to land the ball.”
Poston seized a share of the lead with a seven-foot birdie putt at the 13th and took the solo lead on a 20-foot birdie putt at 17, then rescued par after finding bunkers on his first two shots at 18 by rolling in a 10-foot par putt to finish nine shots under the field average of 74.
“I’d like to keep staying patient, take it one shot at a time,” Poston said.