Poston sizzles late, posts 1-stroke lead

WASHINGTON (AFP) — JT Poston birdied six of the first eight holes and made two clutch putts late to grab a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the PGA Tour Memorial tournament.

Poston fired a seven-under par 65 to overtake fellow American Ryan Gerard, finishing on nine-under 135 after 36 holes in the event, hosted by legend Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

“I was hitting my irons well and controlling them well and made a ton of putts, which was nice to see,” Poston said.