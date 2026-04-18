Animam caps Denso stint as champion

The National University alumna scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in Denso’s 71-50 Game 4 win over the Toyota Antelopes at Keio Arena in Tokyo.

“Everywhere I go, every team I play for, I only sign for one season. Right now, I’m just trying to soak it all in and enjoy being a champion,” Animam said.

“I just want to rest for now because finally, after a long season, it’s done.”

Wherever she goes, Animam confidently said she has been a champion at every stop of her career.

She won five University Athletic Association of the Philippines titles with National University and two gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with the national team.

“I’ve been playing professionally for five years now and this is my first-ever professional championship. I think it’s a sweet moment for me,” Animam said.

“In my basketball career in general, I’m a champion. I’m a winner at every level.”