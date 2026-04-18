Animam caps Denso stint as champion

Gilas Pilipinas Women veteran Jack Animam will be on the move again despite helping Denso Iris win the W League trophy in Japan last week.
Animam said she only signed a one-year deal and isn’t rushing to choose her next team as she savors her first title in the professional ranks.
The National University alumna scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in Denso’s 71-50 Game 4 win over the Toyota Antelopes at Keio Arena in Tokyo.
“Everywhere I go, every team I play for, I only sign for one season. Right now, I’m just trying to soak it all in and enjoy being a champion,” Animam said.
“I just want to rest for now because finally, after a long season, it’s done.”
Wherever she goes, Animam confidently said she has been a champion at every stop of her career.
She won five University Athletic Association of the Philippines titles with National University and two gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with the national team.
“I’ve been playing professionally for five years now and this is my first-ever professional championship. I think it’s a sweet moment for me,” Animam said.
“In my basketball career in general, I’m a champion. I’m a winner at every level.”
Animam said that with the likes of Kacey dela Rosa emerging, she is excited to suit up for the national team once again.
Animam was unable to join Gilas Women in the World Cup Qualifiers last March due to her commitments in Japan.
The Philippines finished with one win and five losses in what turned out to be Patrick Aquino’s final tournament calling the shots for the national team.
“I’m excited also for the women’s national team, especially after their recent campaign in the World Cup qualifying tournament. Imagine if everybody was available and with the right preparation and organization, I think we should be in the World Cup,” Animam said.
“I think we should be tough in Asia by now.”