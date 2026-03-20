John Krasinki returns as Jack Ryan in explosive new thriller

Leading the charge is John Krasinski, reprising his role alongside returning cast members Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, whose on-screen camaraderie has long been a cornerstone of the franchise. Their characters — seasoned CIA figures James Greer and Mike November — bring experience and grit to a mission where every move feels anticipated and every second counts.

Joining the team is Sienna Miller as MI6 operative Emma Marlowe, a sharp and fearless intelligence officer who proves to be a formidable ally. Her dynamic with Ryan adds a fresh layer to the story, as the two form a partnership built on instinct, strategy, and mutual trust in the face of mounting danger.

Directed by Andrew Bernstein and co-written by Krasinski, the film expands the legacy of Tom Clancy’s iconic character, pushing him into his most personal and perilous mission yet. As alliances are tested and betrayals surface, Ghost War promises a relentless ride where survival depends not just on skill — but on confronting the past before it’s too late.