IBPAP projects the sector could generate between $43.3 billion and $50.5 billion in annual revenue by 2028 while employing 1.85 million to 2.14 million full-time workers, depending on how quickly the industry develops AI capabilities, expands into high-value services, and strengthens collaboration among government, academe and the private sector.

“For years, our industry has measured success by how many people we could employ. The next chapter will increasingly be defined by the value every Digital Filipino Worker (DFW) creates. That is the shift from capacity to capability,” said Jack Madrid, IBPAP president and chief executive officer.

“This outlook is ambitious, but achievable,” Madrid added. “Success will depend on how quickly we invest in talent, embrace AI responsibly, and deepen collaboration between industry, government, and academe.”

At the center of the strategy is the development of AI-enabled Digital Filipino Workers equipped with artificial intelligence skills, industry expertise, and human competencies such as critical thinking, judgment, empathy and leadership. IBPAP said revenue generated per worker will become a more important indicator of competitiveness as companies increasingly demand specialized, knowledge-intensive services.

To support the transition, the industry has expanded workforce development programs with government agencies, including Project UNLAD with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the AI Tech Academy in Cebu with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Byte The Gap with the Department of Education (DepEd). The programs are offered at no cost to employees through partnerships between industry and government.

IBPAP expects future growth to be driven by global capability centers, healthcare, banking and financial services, and other higher-value digital services, as the Philippines continues to attract more complex work in analytics, engineering, finance and healthcare information management.

“Growth of this scale requires an ecosystem that enables innovation, investment, and talent development. We will continue working closely with government, academe, and industry partners to create an environment where businesses can invest with confidence and Filipino talent can thrive in the global digital economy,” said Celeste Ilagan, IBPAP chief operating officer.

The association said reaching the upper end of its 2028 targets will depend on sustained investments in talent development, continued expansion into higher-value service segments, and coordinated action among stakeholders to keep the Philippines competitive in the rapidly evolving global digital economy.