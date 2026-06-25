Sam Verzosa breaks silence on Rhian Ramos split, legal controversy

Verzosa said he had no firsthand knowledge of the legal dispute involving Ramos' former driver because he and the actress had already ended their relationship before the case emerged.

"It all happened after Rhian and I had already broken up, so I really have no first-hand information regarding that case," he said.

When asked about claims that he was involved in or present during the alleged incidents, Verzosa firmly denied the allegations.

"Wala po ako dun," he said.

He explained that he has remained silent because the matter is already the subject of an ongoing legal case.

"I don't know what's the right thing to do right now because it's already an ongoing case. It's being handled by the people involved and the right authorities, so it's difficult to say anything that could add noise to the case, especially since I wasn't there and I don't know what really happened," he said.

Verzosa acknowledged knowing Ramos' former driver, saying the latter had been employed by the actress long before they met.

"Of course, before I met Rhian, he was already her driver. I knew him and I even helped him before," he said.

He also dismissed rumors linking him romantically to Faith Da Silva after photos of them together circulated online.

"We're just friends. I respect her," Verzosa said, adding that they have known each other for more than five years and recently reconnected at an event.

According to Verzosa, Da Silva reminded him of advice he had given her years ago about believing in her dreams and praying for them every morning.

Asked whether marriage had become an issue before his breakup with Ramos, Verzosa admitted the couple had discussed it.

"There were talks about it. But we both realized we would never be in a relationship if we didn't want to move to the next level. We didn't want to waste each other's time," he said.

He likewise rejected speculation that politics contributed to the end of their relationship.

"The elections had already ended long before we separated. We don't want to connect politics or marriage to what happened. During my hardest battle in life, Rhian was there for me, and I'm very grateful for that," he said.

Despite confirming their separation, Verzosa spoke warmly of Ramos and said he wanted to preserve the respect they shared.

"I was hesitant to do this interview because it's been months already, and I think this will probably be the last time I'll talk about it because it's very personal. I always choose respect and protect what we had. What we had was real," he said.

"I loved Rhian very much. Those were some of the happiest days of my life, and that's why I'm grateful that I became part of her life, and she became part of mine."

Verzosa said he hopes to move forward while allowing the legal process to take its course, choosing not to fuel further speculation about his personal life.