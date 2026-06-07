After months of speculation, Ryan Bang confirms split from Paola Huyong

After months of speculation, Ryan Bang has confirmed that he and former fiancée Paola Huyong have ended their relationship, closing a chapter that once seemed destined for a church aisle, wedding photos, and a lifetime of answering the same question at family reunions.

Speaking candidly in a Youtube vlog hosted by Vice Ganda, Bang described a breakup he never anticipated.

"Tinry ko eh, tinry ko na ayusin. Kasi alam ko, nung panahon na 'yon, hindi ko maintindihan, ba't 'di umabot nang ganito."

The confession came with an exhausted tone of someone who has already replayed every conversation several hundred times.

"I was trying, I was hoping, I was praying na maayos," he added.

For a man whose public persona is often built around humor, the story behind the smile proved considerably less funny.

Bang also addressed rumors that had circulated online for months.

"S'yempre sa relationship, meron din akong kasalanan pero I never cheat. Hindi totoo 'yun, 'yung sinasabi ng mga tao."

"I never cheat. Even before, I never cheat. Hindi ako ganon. Serious din ako sa relationship."

The relationship, which became public in 2023, was often presented as a fairy tale with surprisingly practical logistics. There was the engagement in 2024, family introductions, future plans, and the sort of social media milestones that now function as unofficial relationship paperwork.

But somewhere between promise and permanence, differences surfaced.

"Magkaiba pala 'yung paniniwala, magkaiba pala 'yung gawi, tsaka magkaiba pala thinking lalo na pagdating sa marriage," Bang said.

It is an explanation both deeply personal and remarkably ordinary. Not betrayal. Not scandal. Just two people discovering that love and compatibility are occasionally distant relatives.

Still, the ending was not painless.

"Talagang tigil ang mundo. Sobrang hirap. Sobrang pagsisisi nung lahat," he admitted, describing the period as the darkest chapter of his life.

Relationships rarely end with a single moment. More often, they conclude the way seasons do, gradually, then all at once. And sometimes, even the person once called “my forever Filipina” becomes part of a story that remains unfinished.