Bulacan mayor slapped with graft raps

Arranza accused Ramos of gross inexcusable negligence for failing to implement Ordinance No. 704. The measure strictly prohibits the use of induction furnaces — machinery used to melt scrap metal that has been flagged as highly pollutive — within the municipality.

The ordinance, passed in October 2024, required local steel factories to upgrade to modern, environmentally compliant machinery within a six-month grace period that expired in December 2025.

Under the law, violations should result in the immediate cancellation of a company’s business permit.

Arranza alleged that Ramos ignored repeated warnings and public protests regarding ongoing violations, specifically naming HighTension Industrial Corporation as a company still operating the banned furnaces at its factory in Barangay Santa Clara.

“Every day of delay further exposes the environment and the surrounding communities in Sta. Maria to harm,” Arranza said. He noted that the banned manufacturing process also produces substandard steel products that compromise public safety.