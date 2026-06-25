Remulla seeks Juvenile Justice Act overhaul after Tacloban school shooting

Speaking at a press conference in Camp Crame, Remulla said the recent school shooting in Tacloban City involving 14- and 15-year-old students highlighted what he described as shortcomings in Republic Act No. 9344.

"This is the infirmity of the Juvenile Justice Act," Remulla said, claiming the suspects believed they would not be held criminally liable because of their age.

He also said law enforcement agencies have observed criminal syndicates using minors, particularly 14-year-olds, as drug couriers because they are exempt from criminal liability under the current law.

"I think age is not important. But cognizance and intent are the most important factors," Remulla said, arguing that the focus should be on whether a child understood the nature and consequences of the offense.

The Interior secretary stressed that any amendment should not simply lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility but instead establish a more comprehensive juvenile justice system.

"I strongly recommend to Congress that we work together to come up with a more comprehensive law on juvenile justice," he said.

Under Republic Act No. 9344, children aged 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability and are instead subjected to intervention programs. Minors above 15 but below 18 years old may only be held criminally liable if prosecutors establish that they acted with discernment.