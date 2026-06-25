Japan marks 70 years of ties with Philippines through gala concert

The event was also attended by New Japan Philharmonic General Manager SATO Fumihiko, Cultural Center of the Philippines President Kaye Tinga, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders, media representatives and members of the academe.

Opening the program, Sato welcomed guests and invited them to enjoy an evening celebrating music and the enduring friendship between Japan and the Philippines.

In his remarks, Ambassador Endo thanked the Filipino and Japanese guests for joining the celebration and described classical music as a reflection of the two nations' enduring relationship.

"Classical music best captures our friendship's enduring spirit," Endo said, expressing hope that the gathering would become "a lasting testament of our ever-growing bond."

Tinga also thanked the organizers and partners who made the event possible, saying she hopes the concert will further strengthen cultural exchanges and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Led by internationally acclaimed conductor HONNA Tetsuji and joined by award-winning violinist KAMIO Mayuko, the Tokyo-based orchestra performed Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92.

As a special tribute to Filipino audiences, the orchestra also performed Freddie Aguilar's "Anak" and the theme song from the Japanese anime Voltes V, drawing enthusiastic applause from concertgoers.