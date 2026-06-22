Japan Foundation Manila marks 30 years

In his remarks, Endo congratulated the Japan Foundation Manila on its 30th anniversary and recognized its role in promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Japan and the Philippines.

He said the organization has been “a vital bridge” between the two countries through its various cultural initiatives and expressed hope that events such as the Stella Dance Jam would enable young Filipinos and Japanese to build “lasting friendships and a unified vision.”

Kurosawa, meanwhile, thanked the foundation’s partners for supporting its cultural programs since the establishment of its Manila office in 1996.

He said the foundation remains committed to strengthening ties between Japan and the Philippines through cultural exchange initiatives.

Following the reception, audiences were treated to the Stella Dance Jam, which featured dancer and choreographer RIEHATA and Filipino P-pop group SB19.

The performance also included members of the RHT Family, a dance group produced by RIEHATA, and emerging dancers selected through auditions held in Japan and the Philippines.

The event formed part of activities commemorating the 70th anniversary of Philippines-Japan friendship and aimed to promote cultural exchange among young people through their shared interest in pop culture.