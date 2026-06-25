Father, 3-year-old son wounded in Leyte shooting

Police have launched a manhunt for two unidentified suspects who shot and wounded a father and his three-year-old son in Burauen, Leyte on Thursday morning.
According to witnesses, the 39-year-old victim had just picked up his son from school and the two were riding an electric bicycle in Poblacion District when the suspects opened fire before fleeing the scene.
The father and child were initially taken to a nearby medical facility for first aid before being transferred to a hospital in Tacloban City for further treatment.
The Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) said it has directed personnel from the Burauen Municipal Police Station and nearby police units to conduct hot pursuit and dragnet operations to identify and arrest the suspects.
"PRO-8 assures the public that all efforts are being undertaken to identify and apprehend the suspects and to resolve the case at the soonest possible time," the regional police office said in a statement.
Authorities also urged anyone with information about the incident to immediately report it to the nearest police station to aid the ongoing investigation.