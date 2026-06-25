Father, 3-year-old son wounded in Leyte shooting

The father and child were initially taken to a nearby medical facility for first aid before being transferred to a hospital in Tacloban City for further treatment.

The Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) said it has directed personnel from the Burauen Municipal Police Station and nearby police units to conduct hot pursuit and dragnet operations to identify and arrest the suspects.

"PRO-8 assures the public that all efforts are being undertaken to identify and apprehend the suspects and to resolve the case at the soonest possible time," the regional police office said in a statement.

Authorities also urged anyone with information about the incident to immediately report it to the nearest police station to aid the ongoing investigation.