WestMinCom, Comelec align security plans for first BARMM parliamentary polls

Held at Camp Navarro on 23 June, the conference served as a platform to assess the security situation, synchronize interagency efforts and strengthen coordination mechanisms to ensure the peaceful, orderly and credible conduct of the elections across the Bangsamoro region.

Among those who attended were Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia, Comelec Commissioner-in-Charge for the 2026 BARMM Parliamentary Elections Aimee Ferolino, Comelec Commissioner Maria Norina Tangaro-Casingal, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.'s successor and current OPAPRU chief Mel Senen Sarmiento, BARMM Regional Election Director Ray Sumalipao and WestMinCom commander Lt. Gen. Donald Gumiran.

Officials from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bangsamoro Electoral Office, local government units and other government agencies also participated.

WestMinCom officers presented updates on the prevailing security environment and election security preparations, while the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao outlined their deployment, maritime security and contingency plans.

Comelec officials, meanwhile, discussed election security concerns, legal guidelines, campaign-related issues and operational procedures for the parliamentary elections.

A key highlight of the conference was the launch of "Pagbangon ng Bangsamoro," an original music video produced by WestMinCom that promotes peace, unity and democratic participation. The song is envisioned to serve as the anthem of the historic BARMM parliamentary elections.

Sarmiento described the upcoming elections as a significant milestone in the Bangsamoro peace process and urged stakeholders to safeguard the gains achieved through decades of peacebuilding efforts.

Garcia likewise underscored the importance of the first BARMM parliamentary elections in strengthening democratic governance and advancing the implementation of the Bangsamoro peace agreement.

For his part, Gumiran reaffirmed the Armed Forces of the Philippines' commitment to supporting Comelec and partner agencies in ensuring a secure environment for voters.

"The first-ever BARMM Parliamentary Election is a defining milestone in the history of the Bangsamoro and our nation. WESTMINCOM remains fully committed to working alongside COMELEC, the PNP, the PCG, OPAPRU, local government units, and all stakeholders to ensure that every voter can freely exercise the right of suffrage in a safe and peaceful environment," Gumiran said.

The conference highlighted the continued collaboration among election authorities, security forces and peacebuilding institutions as preparations intensify for one of the most significant democratic exercises in the history of the Bangsamoro region.