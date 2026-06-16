Comelec pledges September date for historic BARMM elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and state security forces are moving forward with full-scale preparations for the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections scheduled for 14 September 2026 despite pending legislative measures that could impact the polls.

Speaking at a joint command conference, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said Tuesday that the poll body is legally bound to proceed with all logistical and security preparations to ensure the historic election takes place on time.

"As far as Comelec is concerned, nothing can stop the elections in the Bangsamoro on 14 September," Garcia said. "It is absolutely pushing through."

He cited that the current wave of command conferences serves a dual purpose, signaling operational readiness for both the parliamentary polls in the autonomous region and the nationwide Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections scheduled for November.

The Comelec chief acknowledged that lawmakers are currently deliberating on proposals concerning the regional elections, but he stressed that the commission cannot pause its timeline while waiting on the legislature.

"While we are aware that there are pending bills, that is the discretion of Congress. They have the final say," Garcia said. "But Comelec, along with our security forces and other government agencies, will just continue our uninterrupted preparations."

The upcoming vote is considered a critical milestone in the political transition of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. It will allow regional voters to elect members of the regular Bangsamoro Parliament for the first time under a parliamentary framework, replacing the current transition authority.

Comelec officials, police, and military leaders have intensified operational planning, coordination meetings, and tactical deployment strategies to secure voting centers and guarantee a peaceful, orderly election across the region.