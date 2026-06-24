The 9th Eddys unveils nominees today

Hosted by SPEEd member Jun Lalin of Abante, the program will feature the rest of the entertainment editors' group led by President Tessa Mauricio-Arriola of The Manila Times, who will announce the nominees across 14 competitive categories.

Joining the nominees reveal are the stars of the upcoming thriller, Mantsa, Shira Tweg and Khai Flores, who will present the nominees for the four major awards: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Picture. Singer Isha Ponti will provide entertainment during the event.

"The nominees reveal is one of the most anticipated parts of The Eddys because it shines a spotlight on the films, artists and creative talents who helped shape Philippine cinema over the past year," Mauricio-Arriola said. "We look forward to celebrating their achievements and sharing this exciting moment with movie fans everywhere."

Helping bring the event to a wider audience is PlayTime Entertainment, which will stream the event live on its YouTube channel. PlayTime Entertainment is a multi-platform entertainment company engaged in content creation, talent development, live experiences and audience engagement initiatives that support and celebrate Filipino talent.

The nominees reveal serves as a prelude to the 9th Eddys awards night on 5 July at the Ceremonial Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.

Hosted by Concert Queen Pops Fernandez and television host and broadcaster Kim Atienza, the star-studded ceremony will honor the year's finest achievements in Philippine cinema while bringing together some of the industry's biggest stars, filmmakers and creative talents.

Organized annually by SPEEd, The Eddys remains one of the country's most respected award-giving bodies dedicated to recognizing excellence in Filipino filmmaking.

The 9th Entertainment Editors' Choice is presented by Newport World Resorts, PlayTime Entertainment and Echo Jham Productions; with Gold Sponsors Globe Telecom and Unilab, Inc.; Silver Sponsors SoundCheck Inc. and Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival; and Major Sponsors Luxent Hotel, Beautéderm Corporation and La Playa.