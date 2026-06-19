9th Eddys rolls out red carpet for Filipino film excellence

Outstanding Filipino films released across various platforms over the past year will compete for top honors in 14 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

The program will open with Fred Moser and Kanata Tapia of Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 in a special production number with the cast of the advocacy drama I’mPerfect.

Kapuso actor and AKTOR PH founding president and chairman Dingdong Dantes will present accomplished and ongoing initiatives in partnership with SPEEd as both groups continue developing community engagement programs and industry collaborations.

Singer Jamie Rivera will lead a heartfelt performance for the posthumous tribute segment.

Closing the program will be performances from Andrea Gutierrez and singer-songwriter David Young.

The 9th edition of The Eddys is directed by concert director Calvin Neria and produced by Echo Jham under Mhae Sarenas. Lights and sounds will be provided by SoundCheck Inc.

The annual film event is supported by Playtime Entertainment, Manila Marriott Hotel, Globe Telecom, Unilab Inc., and Beautéderm Corporation.

Luxent Hotel has also served as a key venue partner, hosting screenings of nominated films and the nominees’ announcement scheduled for 25 June, which will have QC Councilor and actor Alfred Vargas as special guest.

As in previous years, auditing will be handled by Chan Robles & Company, CPAs, led by Juancho Robles, to oversee vote counting and ensure transparency in the selection process.

SPEEd, currently headed by Tessa Mauricio-Arriola of The Manila Times, is composed of entertainment editors and journalists from major broadsheets, tabloids and leading online news portals nationwide.

The Eddys serves as the group’s way of encouraging Filipino filmmakers, producers, writers, actors and other allied artists in the Philippine movie industry to continue pursuing their passion for creating films that mirror the realities of society while also recognizing artistic merit and box office impact.

More details are available on the official Facebook page of The Eddys (The Entertainment Editors’ Choice).