Student bullying still major concern at ‘Summer Capital’

While the national law — the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 — mandates that public and private schools implement anti-bullying policies, it does not impose direct criminal sanctions on students.

However, Baguio City Ordinance No. 59-2017 does.

Under the city ordinance, students who are not criminally exempted from liability can face three to six months in prison and a fine of P5,000 for bullying another student.

The ordinance also penalizes school officials. A school president, administrator or board member faces one month of imprisonment and a P5,000 fine if the institution grossly neglects or fails to act on a bullying complaint.

The same penalties apply to school personnel, parents or guardians who instigate bullying. Those who willfully fail to report witnessing an incident face three months in prison, while individuals who fabricate bullying allegations face up to six months in prison.

Local law explicitly defines several distinct categories of bullying. Cyberbullying involves harassment, intimidation or humiliation through electronic means, such as social media, texting and instant messaging.