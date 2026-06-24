Streisand honors Clive Davis as visionary mentor

According to Streisand, Davis introduced the idea of working with acclaimed producer Richard Perry and recording material from a new generation of songwriters. The collaboration led her to embrace compositions by influential artists such as Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, Laura Nyro, and Gordon Lightfoot.

The result was the landmark album Stoney End, a project that expanded her musical horizons and introduced her to new audiences. Streisand credited the album with opening doors that helped redefine her career at a crucial moment.

In her heartfelt message, the celebrated performer expressed deep gratitude for Davis’ guidance, vision, and unwavering support. She acknowledged that his belief in artistic growth helped her embrace new creative possibilities and take meaningful risks as an artist.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the music world, Streisand’s remembrance serves as a testament to the lasting impact Davis had on generations of performers. For her, he was not only an influential executive but also a visionary who helped shape one of the most significant chapters of her storied career.

She concluded her tribute with a touching farewell, honoring his legacy and wishing him eternal peace and harmony.