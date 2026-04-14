Rock Hall Class of 2026: The icons who shaped generations of sound

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its class of 2026, honoring a wide range of artists whose influence spans rock, hip-hop, soul, metal, and pop.

Announced on April 13 during American Idol, this year’s inductees reflect not just commercial success, but cultural impact—artists who helped define eras, reshape genres, and influence how music is heard around the world.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will be featured in a televised special airing on ABC and Disney+.