Rock Hall Class of 2026: The icons who shaped generations of sound

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its class of 2026, honoring a wide range of artists whose influence spans rock, hip-hop, soul, metal, and pop.
Announced on April 13 during American Idol, this year’s inductees reflect not just commercial success, but cultural impact—artists who helped define eras, reshape genres, and influence how music is heard around the world.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and will be featured in a televised special airing on ABC and Disney+.
Formed in Manchester, Oasis rose in the 1990s to become the defining voice of Britpop. Led by the Gallagher brothers, the band became known for their attitude, rivalry-fueled headlines, and massive anthems. With albums like Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, they captured a generation and became one of the most influential British rock bands of all time.
Emerging from Staten Island, Wu-Tang Clan transformed hip-hop with raw lyricism, cinematic storytelling, and a collective approach that redefined the genre’s business model. Their 1993 debut Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) became a landmark release, launching multiple solo careers while maintaining their unified cultural force.
Phil Collins first rose to fame as the drummer and later frontman of Genesis before becoming a global solo star. His signature sound blended pop, rock, and soul, with emotional hits like In the Air Tonight helping define the sound of the 1980s. He remains one of the era’s most recognizable voices
Billy Idol emerged from the UK punk scene with Generation X before becoming an MTV-era solo icon. His mix of punk energy and pop accessibility produced hits like Rebel Yell and White Wedding, making him a defining figure of 1980s rock culture and style.
Fronted by Sade Adu, Sade created a signature sound that blends soul, jazz, and soft pop. Known for their understated elegance and emotional restraint, the band delivered timeless tracks like Smooth Operator, earning a reputation for sophistication and emotional depth in modern music.
Iron Maiden helped pioneer the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, building a global fanbase through complex compositions, storytelling, and intense live performances. With iconic tracks like The Trooper and their mascot Eddie, they turned heavy metal into a worldwide cultural movement.
Joy Division, led by Ian Curtis, became known for their stark, emotionally charged post-punk sound before Curtis’s death cut their journey short. From its aftermath, New Order emerged, blending post-punk with electronic music and shaping modern dance culture with songs like Blue Monday.
Luther Vandross became one of r&b’s most celebrated vocalists, known for his smooth tone and deeply emotional ballads. Rising from behind-the-scenes work to solo stardom, he delivered classics like Never Too Much and helped define contemporary soul music.
The musical excellence award honors Rick Rubin, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, and Jimmy Miller for their behind-the-scenes impact on shaping modern music. The early influence award recognizes Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, and Gram Parsons for their foundational contributions across genres. The ahmet ertegun award goes to Ed Sullivan for his historic role in bringing music to mainstream television audiences.
The class of 2026 reflects decades of innovation across genres, highlighting artists who not only achieved success but permanently changed the sound and direction of popular music.