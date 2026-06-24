Shooting incident leaves Marine spouses dead inside military camp in Zamboanga

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the victims were identified as 37-year-old SSgt. Julie Ann Arsaga Santillan and SSgt. Dante Santillan, both active-duty personnel of the Philippine Marines.

Initial investigation shows that the incident maybe a murder-suicide as the evidence suggests that Dante allegedly shot Julie before shooting himself while they were inside the premises of the Field Artillery Battalion.

Victim Julie Ann sustained one gunshot to the head and two more to the body, causing her immediate death, while Dante sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The husband was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

Julie Ann served as a liaison officer of the Field Artillery Battalion while Dante was assigned to the 18th Marine Company in Zambales.