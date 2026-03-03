Army sergeant shoots ex-partner dead outside court

TACLOBAN CITY — A manhunt is underway after an active member of the Philippine Army allegedly shot dead his former live-in partner in front of the Regional Trial Court in Catarman, Northern Samar on Monday morning.

The Northern Samar Police Provincial Office ordered a hot pursuit operation against the suspect, identified as Sgt. Jerome Lluz Tejero, following the shooting at around 9 a.m. on 2 March 2026.

Police said Tejero fled the scene on a motorcycle after shooting Karen Grace Corsino Del Valle, a civil engineer assigned at the Department of Public Works and Highways Northern Samar First District Engineering Office. Del Valle’s brother, Kent John Corsino, was also wounded in the incident.

The siblings were rushed to the Northern Samar Provincial Hospital. Del Valle was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Initial reports said Tejero and Del Valle were scheduled to appear before the court that morning for a Violence Against Women and Children case filed by the victim against the suspect.

Northern Samar police chief Col. George Bucayao directed the Catarman Municipal Police Station and nearby units to track down the suspect. Adjacent police units were placed on high alert, and checkpoints were set up to facilitate his possible arrest.

The 8th Infantry Division confirmed that the suspect is one of its personnel and condemned the incident.

“The Philippine Army does not tolerate criminal acts committed by its personnel under any circumstance. Such actions are a direct affront to the core values of honor, service, and patriotism that every soldier is sworn to uphold,” the 8ID said in a statement released Tuesday.

The division said it is fully cooperating with the Philippine National Police in the investigation and in efforts to apprehend the suspect.

It also assured the public that there will be no cover-up and no special treatment for the accused.

While the criminal investigation is ongoing, the Philippine Army has initiated appropriate administrative proceedings in accordance with military laws and regulations, the 8ID added.