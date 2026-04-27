Couple found dead inside their house in Tanay

A tragic scene shook Barangay Wawa in Tanay, Rizal after a married couple was found dead inside their house on Sunday morning.
The 37-year-old victim, identified only as alias Je, was found lying in a pool of her own blood on their bed.
The 45-year-old suspect, identified as alias Jerry, was also found lifeless after reportedly hanging himself with a nylon rope inside the same room.
It was around nine o'clock in the morning when the suspect's mother went to the couple's house, but no one was answering. So she decided to go inside, where she was met with the sight of her daughter-in-law's bloody body and her son’s body hanging.
The mother immediately asked for help from her neighbors, who then called the responding police.
Based on the statement of another witness, the couple was heard arguing around 12 noon on Saturday, 25 April.
A marital dispute has emerged as the motive behind the tragedy.