Science-backed foods that may help reduce stress

Stress may be an unavoidable part of modern life, but what you eat could influence how your body responds to it.

Researchers in the growing field of nutritional psychiatry have found that certain foods contain nutrients linked to lower stress levels, improved mood, and better emotional resilience. While no single food can eliminate anxiety or replace professional treatment, evidence suggests that some dietary choices may help support mental well-being.

Here are some science-backed foods worth adding to your plate.

1. Fatty fish