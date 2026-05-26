New hope for Filipinos with NF1

Dr. Loudella Castillo emphasized that medical care must include emotional support.

“When we address not only the medical needs of patients but also their emotional and psychosocial needs, families become more empowered to participate actively in care and decision-making,” she said. She also noted that NF1 is not contagious. “Greater understanding and empathy can go a long way in helping patients feel supported and included.”

The long road to diagnosis

Advocates noted that getting a diagnosis is often the most difficult part of the process. Many patients see multiple doctors over several years before finding the cause.

"I remember when I was diagnosed and seeing how difficult it was for my family, especially my mother," said advocate Araceli Lanorio. "Many parents spend years looking for answers, treatment options, and support. Through awareness and education, we hope families realize they are not alone and that people are willing to help them navigate this journey."