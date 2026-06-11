Health forum tackles long-term financing, resilience for UHC Law

Participants noted that the UHC Law has significantly expanded healthcare access for millions of Filipinos, strengthening financial protection and bringing essential health services closer to communities. However, speakers emphasized that sustaining these gains will require responsive financing mechanisms, prudent fiscal management, and continued investments in healthcare infrastructure and workforce development.

PhilHealth President Dr. Edwin Mercado highlighted hallmark reforms and improved service delivery as mandated by the UHC Law.

Mercado stressed that healthcare investments should be viewed not merely as expenditures but as investments in national development.

“This irreversible shift in our baseline of support UHC Law - immediate eligibility from the beginning and expanded benefit packages. Now our strategies must shift towards smarter spending through tailor-fit interventions to maximize the value of every peso spent for Filipinos.“

Meanwhile, Dr. Valerie Gilbert Ulep of PIDS emphasized the importance of ensuring that healthcare expansion is supported by sound fiscal planning and evidence-based policymaking. He noted that maintaining public trust in the healthcare system depends on balancing broader access with long-term financial sustainability.

PSAC Health Sector Lead and Ayala Corporation Chief Social Infrastructure Officer, Paolo Borromeo, highlighted the importance of sustained public-private collaboration, innovative approaches to healthcare financing, and institutional partnerships in supporting Universal Health Care.

“Universal Health Care is a shared commitment that extends beyond any single institution. Sustaining the momentum we have started requires strong partnerships across government, healthcare providers, industry, and the private sector. As healthcare needs continue to evolve, our collective challenge is not only to expand access, but also to build resilient and sustainable systems that can continue serving future generations of Filipinos,” Borromeo said.

Throughout the discussion, speakers agreed that healthcare is both a social imperative and an economic investment. A healthier population contributes to a more productive workforce, stronger communities, and greater national competitiveness.

The session also explored the role of government, healthcare providers, and development institutions in building a resilient healthcare system capable of meeting the evolving needs of Filipinos while remaining financially sustainable.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth is asking for additional budget in order for them to continue their programs.

"We need a predictable and consistent budget because it's hard if we are not consistent and predictable. So it looks like the response of our budget officers is positive," Mercado said in an ambush interview.

"The cost of giving the benefit and our operating cost can be covered, and the break-even point that we can live with is almost P285 billion for 2027. That is based on our projected actuarial," he added.

The PhilHealth chief also underscored the importance of partnership with the private sector in implementing their programs.

"In most cases, our private sector has more capacity. The only cases, like cardiac, stenting, open heart surgeries, orthopedic implants, for example, most of them have the capability of private hospitals. So we should really engage private hospitals," Mercado said.

Borromeo said that since 2022, PSAC Health has been working closely with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and their government partners to help advance the national healthcare agenda.

"One of our most important priorities consistently identified in our discussions has been strengthening universal healthcare and supporting PhilHealth's continued transformation as the country's national health insurer," Borromeo said in his opening message during the health forum.

"Over the past several years, we've been delighted to see meaningful progress. Under the leadership of Dr. Edwin Mercado and the PhilHealth team, there have been significant and important efforts to strengthen primary care through initiatives such as YAKAP to expand benefit packages for conditions such as dialysis and cancer, to improve operational efficiency, and to advance the organization's digital transformation. All of these are important steps towards making healthcare more accessible and more affordable for Filipino families," Borromeo added.