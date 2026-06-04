DOST-PCHRD, PhilHealth evaluates communication strategies, strengths

Established in 2015, the program is a collaborative grant management program between the DOST-PCHRD and PhilHealth, which supports scientific research studies, capacity-building activities, and research utilization projects that are aligned with the PhilHealth Research Agenda.

PhilHealth STUDIES is also geared towards the production of evidence-based policy recommendations for PhilHealth that will support the implementation of the Universal Healthcare (UHC) Law.

Moderated by Bernardo Cielo II and led by Dr. Jovanie A. Tuguinay of De La Salle University (DLSU), the press conference identified strengths and opportunities for enhancement of the Corporation’s communication strategies.

One of the identified strengths is PhilHealth’s strong media presence, reaching multiple platforms through its website, social media initiatives, and the Member portal, including expanded through localized initiatives, such as regional campaigns, caravans, and partnerships with influencers.

“The use of different channels is important because we have different target groups within our audience,” Tuguinay said in Filipino.

However, there were identified recommendations to further reach Filipinos in underserved sectors, such as institutionalization and scaling of community-based outreach-barangay orientations, town halls, and especially regular house-to-house visits.

Additionally, prioritizing seniors, rural communities, and households without internet access to maximize reach across various age groups.

“Identifying the target audience is very important. If the goal is to reach people in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, it is essential to use channels that are truly effective in those areas,” Tuguinay added.

Furthermore, the integration of communication initiatives with service delivery and trust-building efforts is also going to be carried out, which includes clarifying processes, avoiding over-promising, and maintaining transparency through consistent updates on policy and benefit adjustments.

The meeting underscored the importance of utilizing social media platforms and on-the-ground initiatives to ensure that government policies and projects are effectively communicated to Filipinos, making them fully aware of the benefits to which they are entitled.