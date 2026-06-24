Police tighten campus watch in Iloilo, La Union

Police forces across multiple provinces have launched campus safety campaigns and security audits following a recent fatal school incident in Tacloban City that left one person dead and several students traumatized.

In Iloilo City, local police began coordinating directly with the Department of Education’s (DepEd) city schools division to overhaul emergency protocols. Police Maj. Shella Mae Sangrines, the city police spokesperson, and Lt. Romadelle Velasco of the Women and Children Protection Desk met with education officials to audit campus defense systems.

The Iloilo security review focuses on repairing and upgrading surveillance cameras, refining the roles of first responders during emergencies, and reviewing the standard operating procedures of campus security guards.

Officials are currently identifying vulnerable schools that may require the direct deployment of police personnel within school premises.

“The partnership between the police and our educational institutions is crucial in creating a secure environment where students can focus on learning without fear,” said Col. Wilbert Parilla, the Iloilo City police director.

In tandem with physical security upgrades, Iloilo authorities plan to launch classroom lectures on anti-bullying and violence prevention.

Police urged school administrators to immediately utilize the national 911 emergency hotline during crises.

Meanwhile, a similar campus security push is underway in northern Luzon, where the La Union Police Provincial Office has deployed officers to campuses across the province under the national “Bisita Eskwela” program.

La Union provincial director Redentor C. Ulsano said the initiative aims to increase police visibility and bridge communication gaps between law enforcement and school communities.

Officers visiting La Union schools are conducting seminars on crime prevention, personal safety and responsible online behavior, while working with administrators to address localized security vulnerabilities.