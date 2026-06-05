CIDG crackdown nets P1.4 million smuggled gasoline

Police confiscated 700 containers of illicit gasoline valued at nearly P1.5 million and seized two motorized boats, locally known as “jungkongs,” used in the operation.

According to a report submitted to CIDG director Police Maj. Gen. Robert A.A. Morico II, the four male suspects — identified only by their first names Jay, Ran, Hael, and Mark — are residents of Isabela City, Basilan and Indanan, Sulu.

The suspects were caught selling petroleum products without a license or authority from the Department of Energy, a violation of national laws governing the illegal trading of petroleum.

Morico said the government regulates petroleum products to protect public interest and national security.

Under Philippine law, it is illegal to sell or distribute petroleum products for profit without the proper license.