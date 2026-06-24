Miss Philippines Earth delegates champion environmental advocacy in Misamis Oriental

The candidates of Miss Philippines Earth 2026 continued their environmental and community-centered journey with a special visit to the Provincial Capitol of Misamis Oriental, where they learned more about local initiatives focused on sustainable development and responsible stewardship.

The visit provided the delegates an opportunity to connect with local leaders and gain a deeper appreciation of the province’s efforts in promoting environmental awareness and community progress. As ambassadors of ecological responsibility, the candidates remain committed to using their platforms to inspire positive change and meaningful action.