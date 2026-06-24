Ilocos Norte logs 13% drop in crime rate

The Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) reported significant reductions in both index and non-index crimes. Index crimes, which include offenses such as theft, robbery, physical injuries and homicide, fell by 51 percent, while non-index crimes dropped by 59 percent.

Police Colonel Joemar Labiano, provincial director of the INPPO, attributed the decline to intensified police operations, intelligence-driven strategies and continued coordination with local government units under various community safety programs.

Law enforcement performance indicators also remained high, with the province posting a crime clearance efficiency rate of 96.73 percent and a crime solution efficiency rate of 82.45 percent.

Apart from addressing conventional crimes, authorities intensified operations against illegal activities. Police recovered 170 loose firearms and arrested 21 individuals for firearms-related violations during the period.

Anti-illegal drug operations likewise resulted in the seizure of approximately ₱1.9 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 85 individuals, including 10 identified as high-value targets.

Meanwhile, police arrested 124 fugitives, among them 27 individuals listed among the most wanted persons in Ilocos Norte and across the Ilocos Region.

Labiano also reported that the province recorded no tourist-related crimes from January to May, a development seen as helping sustain Ilocos Norte's reputation as a safe destination for visitors.

Provincial officials said maintaining peace and order remains essential not only for public safety but also for attracting investments, supporting tourism and promoting economic growth.

Authorities credited the gains to continued cooperation among law enforcement agencies, local government units and communities throughout the province.