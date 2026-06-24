Iñigo Pascual powers through injury during live performance

“For everyone asking… I’ve had an existing knee injury for a while already. Because of the hype I jumped and landed on the foot with the bad knee… It literally felt like my knee snapped in half,” he shared on Instagram.

Despite the injury, the performer chose to continue entertaining the crowd, finishing the show while seated. He later expressed gratitude to fans who stayed with him throughout the performance and continued to show their support.

The incident drew concern from supporters online, many of whom wished the singer a speedy recovery.