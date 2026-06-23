Zambales takes part at Hydrogen SEEP Stakeholders Forum in Quezon City

Led by Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., the said participation of the Zambales delegation is in relations to the discussion made on 2 June 2026 regarding the exploration of natural hydrogen in the two towns of Zambales.

The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), led by OIC Dr. Vallerie Ann I. Samson, spearheaded the forum that will serve as an important gathering of primary stakeholders to discuss the latest results of the studies regarding the potential of natural or geologic hydrogen in the provinces of Zambales and Pangasinan.

Ebdane said that as one of the primary partners of the project, the Provincial Government of Zambales is honored to be a part of the discussion regarding possible steps, policies, and long-term plans for responsible research and possible development of the said natural resource.

San Antonio Mayor Dok Arvin Antipolo, Botolan Mayor Omar Ebdane, and local officials of Mangatarem, Pangasinan were also present during the forum, as well as Engr. Domingo Mariano of the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) and Emmanuel G. Adaoag of the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO).

In her presentation, DOST’s Hydrogen SEEP Project Leader Dr. Karmina A. Aquino shared new discoveries during their study that shows high potential on having huge natural hydrogen reserves at the Nagsasa Cove in San Antonio, Brgy. Poonbato in Botolan, as well as the town of Mangatarem, Pangasinan.

The DOST, under the leadership of Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., continues to explore along with local governments and stakeholders the possible programs and projects that can be implemented thru the said initiative.

“Patuloy na susuportahan ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales sa pamumuno ng inyong lingkod Gob. Jun Ebdane ang mga makabagong pananaliksik at teknolohiyang may potensyal na magbukas ng panibagong oportunidad para sa kaunlaran ng Zambales,” Ebdane said.