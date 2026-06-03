Zambales eyes hydrogen future after DOST discovery

Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. joined San Antonio Mayor Arvin Antipolo, Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane and DOST officials at a meeting in San Antonio to discuss findings from the Hydrogen Sustainable Rock-derived Energy Exploration in the Philippines (Hydrogen SEEP) Project.

The project, led by the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, is studying natural hydrogen deposits in Nagsasa Cove in San Antonio and Barangay Poonbato in Botolan. Researchers have described the Nagsasa hydrogen seep as one of the highest-producing natural hydrogen sites in the world, emitting more than 800 tons of geologic hydrogen annually.

According to scientists, the naturally occurring “white hydrogen” has significant potential as a source of clean, carbon-free energy. The seep in Poonbato has also drawn international scientific interest because of its unique hyperalkaline spring system and deep geological origins.

“If Saudi became a rich country, as long as we manage it properly, why can’t we?” Ebdane said, underscoring the province's hopes of maximizing the resource's economic potential.

The governor also pushed for the development of local expertise to support future exploration and energy projects, suggesting the creation of geology-related academic programs similar to the province's mining engineering course offerings.

Ebdane assured DOST of the provincial government's support for continued research and exploration, saying the province is committed to initiatives that could contribute to economic growth and national development.

Officials from DOST Region III, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the provincial government and local government units attended the meeting.