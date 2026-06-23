Where convenience meets community across South Luzon

Main Square Bacoor: Designed around community needs

Located in Bacoor, Main Square has become a trusted destination that supports the daily lives of nearby residents and workers. Serving surrounding neighborhoods, including Filinvest’s Princeton Heights, the community mall is strategically positioned near schools, offices, healthcare facilities and government institutions, making everyday errands easier and more convenient.

Its carefully curated lineup of retail and lifestyle establishments allows visitors to accomplish multiple tasks in one trip. Beyond shopping and dining, Main Square plays an important role in delivering public services closer to the community. Through its collaboration with the City Government of Bacoor, the mall houses key government offices including the Business Permit and Licensing Office, NBI, National Police Clearance System, PhilHealth, DSWD and DOLE. It also supports local entrepreneurs through Bacoor’s One Town One Product program, giving homegrown businesses greater visibility and opportunities to reach more customers.

Fora Mall Tagaytay: Destination for locals and visitors

Known for its cool climate and scenic views, Tagaytay continues to attract tourists while welcoming a growing residential population. As more people choose to call the city home, the demand for accessible lifestyle and entertainment destinations continues to rise.

Situated at the heart of the city, Fora Mall meets these evolving needs by serving both residents and visitors. Conveniently located near transport terminals, schools, churches, hospitals and commercial areas, the mall is easily accessible to communities in Tagaytay, Silang, Alfonso, Mendez and Amadeo.

Designed to reflect the relaxed charm of Tagaytay, the mall offers more than retail experiences. Its Forest Landing features landscaped gardens, a canopy walk, open-air seating and a mini amphitheater where visitors can unwind and enjoy the city’s refreshing atmosphere. Pet owners can also spend time outdoors with their companions at Woof Park.

Families and friends can enjoy a wide variety of activities including movies at Tagaytay’s first cinema, indoor recreation at World of Fun and Champions Sports Park and dining at the recently opened Fora Food Court. Lifestyle brands such as Power Mac Center and Anytime Fitness further complement the mall’s offerings, making it a destination for wellness, leisure and everyday essentials.

Connected to Quest Hotel Tagaytay, the development creates a seamless experience where guests can enjoy accommodations, shopping, dining and entertainment within one integrated location.