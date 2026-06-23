Tolosa: Co, Adiong remain lead spokesmen in VP Sara trial

“The main spokespersons are still there. My primary role is that I am part of the prosecution team inside the courtroom and actively participate in the proceedings. If there are updates that need to be immediately communicated to the media and the public, that is where I come in,” Tolosa said.

Tolosa also dismissed reports suggesting the prosecution had gained an advantage over the defense during the pre-trial conference.

According to him, such claims are inaccurate because the impeachment trial clerk has no authority to issue rulings during pre-trial proceedings.

“We do not understand where that report came from. To say that one side overwhelmed the other would mean that a party gained an advantage through rulings in its favor,” Tolosa said.

Pre-trial continues

Tolosa said the pre-trial conference has extended into a second day due to the large volume of documents being marked as evidence by both parties.

He expressed hope that the proceedings could be completed soon, noting that the Senate impeachment court secretariat has assigned additional personnel to help expedite the process.

"On the first day, the discussions covered the alleged assassination plot, death threats, as well as bribery and corruption within the Department of Education (DepEd),” Tolosa said.

He added that succeeding proceedings will focus on the alleged misuse and misappropriation of confidential funds, as well as issues involving unexplained wealth and Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).