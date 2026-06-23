Sake Socials returns to Sakagura

Sakagura will host the latest edition of its Sake Socials gathering on 25 June, offering guests an evening of sake tasting, Japanese cuisine and cultural appreciation in partnership with Happy Living.

The event will feature a curated selection of premium Japanese sake guided by Jean Christophe Bernardin, giving participants the opportunity to explore both familiar labels and new discoveries while learning about Japan’s centuries-old sake-making traditions. Japanese dishes specially prepared to complement the tasting lineup will also be served.