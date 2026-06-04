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OPINION

Enjoying Japan’s treasures

Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE
Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

I had a one-of-a-kind experience with Sake Manila to “Discover Japan’s Treasures” at Okada Manila! It was an amazing evening, well attended by distinguished guests from across the globe, including brewery owners and sake masters. I’m glad I got to experience this with good friends, with special thanks to my sis Vivian Caramba. I also met besties who flew all the way from Hong Kong and Japan at the event.

Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE
An evening of wine, charm and a splash of Italian magic
THE columnist and Okada vice chairperson Takako Okada.
THE columnist and Okada vice chairperson Takako Okada.

The main event featured an amazing selection of over 200 Japanese sakes, shochus, whiskies, gins, wines and beers from Japan’s foremost breweries and distilleries. One of the biggest selections I’ve seen — and all of the highest quality! And of course, they didn’t skimp on the food. We paired our drinks of choice with curated dishes for a symphony of flavors from both the delicacies and the drinks. To top it all off, we had a side of the best beats and vibes from DJs Hideki and Wong Kar Wow.

Loved every moment of it to the last pour at 2 a.m. Arigato, Sake Manila, and my sis Vivian! Kanpai!

Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE
A taste of luxury with Macallan
WITH Sake owner.
WITH Sake owner.
WITH Sake owner.
WITH Sake owner.
THE columnist and Okada vice chairperson Takako Okada.
THE columnist and Okada vice chairperson Takako Okada.
ALEX Vergara and Jose Paolo Dela Cruz
ALEX Vergara and Jose Paolo Dela Cruz
ASHOK Mahbubani, Ralph Joseph and Jonathan Reboredo
ASHOK Mahbubani, Ralph Joseph and Jonathan Reboredo
ATTY Karen Jimeno
ATTY Karen Jimeno
BECKY Garcia and OKADA executive marketing, Cielo Reboredo
BECKY Garcia and OKADA executive marketing, Cielo Reboredo
BENZIE Jandoc and Dianne Lahore
BENZIE Jandoc and Dianne Lahore
CESAR Montano and Vivian Caramba
CESAR Montano and Vivian Caramba
CRAIG Hadley and Jessie Maloles
CRAIG Hadley and Jessie Maloles
HANS Eulenhoefer, Irene Montemayor and designer Michael Rosero
HANS Eulenhoefer, Irene Montemayor and designer Michael Rosero
IVY Ong
IVY Ong
JOHNNY Revilla and Melissa De Leon
JOHNNY Revilla and Melissa De Leon
MADAM Takako Okada friends from Japan and Hongkong
MADAM Takako Okada friends from Japan and Hongkong
RICHIE and Pia Mendiola, Rafael and Katrina Florencio
RICHIE and Pia Mendiola, Rafael and Katrina Florencio
RONNIE Joseph and Bito Montecon
RONNIE Joseph and Bito Montecon
Sake Manila Okada Manila
Japanese sake whisky tasting Philippines
Luxury nightlife and Japanese spirits event
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