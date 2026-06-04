Enjoying Japan’s treasures

I had a one-of-a-kind experience with Sake Manila to “Discover Japan’s Treasures” at Okada Manila! It was an amazing evening, well attended by distinguished guests from across the globe, including brewery owners and sake masters. I’m glad I got to experience this with good friends, with special thanks to my sis Vivian Caramba. I also met besties who flew all the way from Hong Kong and Japan at the event.
The main event featured an amazing selection of over 200 Japanese sakes, shochus, whiskies, gins, wines and beers from Japan’s foremost breweries and distilleries. One of the biggest selections I’ve seen — and all of the highest quality! And of course, they didn’t skimp on the food. We paired our drinks of choice with curated dishes for a symphony of flavors from both the delicacies and the drinks. To top it all off, we had a side of the best beats and vibes from DJs Hideki and Wong Kar Wow.
Loved every moment of it to the last pour at 2 a.m. Arigato, Sake Manila, and my sis Vivian! Kanpai!