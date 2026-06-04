Enjoying Japan’s treasures

The main event featured an amazing selection of over 200 Japanese sakes, shochus, whiskies, gins, wines and beers from Japan’s foremost breweries and distilleries. One of the biggest selections I’ve seen — and all of the highest quality! And of course, they didn’t skimp on the food. We paired our drinks of choice with curated dishes for a symphony of flavors from both the delicacies and the drinks. To top it all off, we had a side of the best beats and vibes from DJs Hideki and Wong Kar Wow.

Loved every moment of it to the last pour at 2 a.m. Arigato, Sake Manila, and my sis Vivian! Kanpai!