Reina Hispanoamericana to welcome single mothers starting in 2027

The new policy will allow qualified single mothers between the ages of 18 and 33 to join the competition, provided they meet the other requirements set by the organization. Pageant officials noted that the change aims to celebrate women whose journeys are marked by resilience, dedication, and determination.

Organizers also highlighted that mothers bring unique life experiences and inspiring stories that can enrich the platform, reinforcing the message that parenthood and personal aspirations can thrive side by side.

The announcement comes as the Philippines continues to build a strong legacy in the competition. Earlier this year, Beatriz Abalajon McLelland reached the Top 13 during her reign, while Dia Maté previously secured the country’s historic victory in 2025. Filipino pageant fans also remember Winwyn Marquez , who made history as the first Filipina to win the crown in 2017.

With the rule change, Reina Hispanoamericana joins a growing number of international pageants embracing greater inclusivity, opening the stage to more women determined to share their stories and inspire others around the world.