Questions mount after fatal Tesla crash

Apple is expected to partner with Intel to design and manufacture chips in the United States, according to President Donald Trump, marking a potential breakthrough for the struggling chipmaker and a major boost to efforts aimed at expanding domestic semiconductor production.
In a social media post, Trump said Apple had agreed to work with Intel as part of broader initiatives to strengthen US chip manufacturing. Neither company has publicly confirmed the arrangement, but analysts said the move could provide Intel with a high-profile customer as it seeks to rebuild its foundry business and narrow the technology gap with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
Industry analyst Ben Bajarin said any production partnership is unlikely to begin before 2028 due to the lengthy chip development cycle. He added that Apple may initially use Intel’s factories for Mac processors before potentially expanding to iPhone chips. The announcement sent Intel shares up more than 6 percent as investors viewed the potential deal as a significant vote of confidence in the company’s manufacturing capabilities.