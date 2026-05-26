AMD pours $10B into Taiwan AI ecosystem

AMD announced more than $10 billion in investments across Taiwan's technology ecosystem to expand strategic partnerships and scale advanced packaging manufacturing for next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company said the investment will support the development of advanced chip packaging technologies and rack-scale AI systems in collaboration with partners such as ASE, SPIL, PTI, Sanmina, Wiwynn, Wistron and Inventec.

AMD added that the initiative would help accelerate deployment of its upcoming AMD Helios platform, powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs and AMD Instinct MI450X GPUs, targeted for largescale AI deployments beginning in the second half of 2026.

"As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand," said AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su.

AMD said the investments aim to improve interconnect bandwidth, power efficiency, and manufacturing scalability for AI systems while supporting the rapid growth of data centers and advanced computing workloads.

The company also highlighted its continued push into high-bandwidth memory integration, chiplet architectures, and nextgeneration AI packaging technologies as competition in the global AI infrastructure race intensifies.