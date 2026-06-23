PNP La Union holds ‘Bisita Eskwela’

The La Union Police Provincial Office (LUPPO) conducted its “Bisita Eskwela” program in schools across the province as part of efforts to strengthen campus safety and youth protection ahead of the new school year.

The activity forms part of the Philippine National Police's community engagement initiatives under the focused agenda of PNP Chief, PGen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

Police Colonel Redentor C. Ulsano, provincial director of LUPPO, said police personnel visited schools to increase police visibility, engage with students and educators, and provide information on safety and crime prevention both on and off campus.

“Our team didn't just patrol—we engaged with our youth, sharing vital awareness to help keep them protected both in school and online,” Ulsano said.

He added that the PNP aims to foster healthy relationships between students and law enforcement through sustained community policing efforts.

Ulsano said the initiative seeks to ensure that whenever students see men and women in uniform, they feel safe and know they can approach them for assistance.

“Safety is a shared responsibility. By strengthening our partnerships with schools, we can respond more effectively to community concerns and help provide an environment where students can learn without fear,” he said.

The “Bisita Eskwela” program also serves as a platform for police officers, school officials, and students to strengthen cooperation in maintaining a safe and secure learning environment throughout the academic year.